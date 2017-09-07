Kevin-Prince Boateng could return to La Liga in January – Report

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-07

Kevin-Prince Boateng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504794623_464_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kevin-Prince Boateng could return to the Spanish La Liga in January, Canaria 7 media has suggested.

The 30-year-old ended his association with Las Palmas after just a season at the club where he scored 10 goals.

The Ghanaian has joined German side Eintracht Frankfurt but its been suggested he could return to the La Liga as early as January.

Boateng impressed in his debut season in Las Palmas where he raked 10 goals in 28 matches.