Injured Lumor Agbeyenu to undergo tests at Portimonense

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-07

Lumor Agbenyenu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504787423_598_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu will undergo tests at Portimonense after sustaining an ankle injury in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo in Brazzaville.

The left back was stretchered off in the 68th minute and was replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp after the injury.

Portimonense will conduct tests on the 21 year old to ascertain his availability for their crunch game against Benfica on Friday.

Agbenyenu has been in top form and has started in all four league matches so far.