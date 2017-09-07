Ignore fake news, we’re not recruiting yet – Immigration Service

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has denied it is recruiting fresh personnel. It said news of any such recruitment making rounds on social media is fake.

The Immigration Service in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Michael Amoako-Attah, said its attention “has been drawn to a purported recruitment exercise which has gone viral on social media.”

According to the statement, the GIS has “not embarked on any recruitment exercise neither has it engaged the services of any persons to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf as being purported in sections of the media.”

The Immigration Service advised the general public to ignore the information which it suggests are scams being perpetuated by some fraudsters in the country.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby informed that any recruitment exercise to be conducted by the Service will be duly advertised in the national dailies and also on the official website of the Service,” the statement said.

Some fraudsters constantly target the Immigration Service as well as other security agencies to perpetuate their crimes.

They pose as recruitment agents and lure unsuspecting jobless Ghanaians to pay sums of money to them with the promise of securing their recruitment into the agencies.

After confirming receipt of payments, the fraudsters cut communication with their victims.