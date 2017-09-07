iCoupon goes live with Dough Man and Yomi Yoghurt to rival foreign brands

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: techno-genesis.com

For the first time, two indigenous Ghanaian companies are collaborating to rival major foreign products in the food & beverage market.

The two will be selling at highly discounted prices when purchased together. This arrangement is exclusive on the newly launched discount coupon and sales platform iCoupon which is currently live for brands to advertise on in Ghana.

Through iCoupon, consumers get the opportunity to enjoy promotional discounts off their purchases of a combination of Dough Man Doughnut and Yomi Yoghurt, the snack combo called ‘The Ultimate Snack’.

When a customer buys 5 doughnuts through the iCoupon platform, they get 1 Yomi Yoghurt all for the promo price of GHS15 instead of GHS17.

“Such collaborations are only seen among foreign brands in the high street fast food market and it’s about time we also bring value savings to our consumers” said Francis Kofigah, the founder and CEO of Dough Man Foods.

On iCoupon, Ghanaians enjoy constant and unlimited discounts off all purchases on the platform for a variety of products and services including electronics, home appliances, gadgets, restaurants, hospitality, and others.

iCoupon is collaborating with various retailers, vendors and service providers to offer discounts to customers who purchase via the platform to offer everything cheaper than the average recommended retail price.

In an interview with Tony Donkor, the Sales & Marketing Director for Techno Genesis, the developers of iCoupon he said “as every consumer loves a bargain and to shop at discount prices, we developed iCoupon to be the single point of all discounts and be true to our slogan of being the Home of Discount Shopping”

About Techno Genesis – Techno Genesis is an indigenous African multi-national Internet marketing company that also develops web & mobile apps for monetization whiles also offering sales, marketing, and business development services.