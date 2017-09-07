I didn’t jeopardize Ghana’s World Cup ambitions – Vanderpuye

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Former Ghana youth and sports minister Nii Lanteh Vanderpuye has insisted that he cannot be blamed if the Black Stars fail to qualify to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Ghana suffered a poor start to the qualifiers after sharing the spoils goalless with Uganda and losing 2-0 to Egypt in Alexandria last year, while Vanderpuye was in office.

The Odododiodio Member of Parliament was accused of hunting some football association members.

“Anything can happen with few matches to end the qualifiers and it’s beyond football that we can qualifier for the World Cup. However, I cannot be blamed for our poor performance in the qualifiers,” Vanderpuye was quoted as saying by Ghanaweb.com.

“This is because I am not part of the playing body. Some people have asserted that I didn’t handle things well during the start of the qualifier but I am not a coach neither the chairman of the management committee. So we should take politics out of football and look at things technically,” he added.

Ghana currently sit third in Group E with five points following a 5-1 victory over Congo on Tuesday, four points behind Egypt and will travel to face Uganda next month.

Egypt will host Congo in the other group game but should the Pharaohs win, Ghana will be mathematically out of the race.