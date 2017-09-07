Greater Accra wins National Sports Festival

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017
2017-09-07
Greater Accra Region emerged victors at the just ended National Sports Festival at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.
The highly anticipated Sports festival did lived up to its billing with seven days of thrilling actions across 11 sporting disciplines.
Greater Accra proved to strong for the other regions as the emerge top of the overall rankings, followed by the Central Region with Ashanti Region placing third.
Successful athletes were presented with certificates as winners of each discipline were present with a trophy.
Notably, next year’s festival will be held in the Central Region at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
SUMMARY OF WINNERS:
ATHLETICS – Men 1st – Ashanti 2nd – Gt Accra 3rd – Western
ATHLETICS -Women 1st – Ashanti 2nd – Gt Accra 3rd – Western
BOXING 1st – Gt Accra 2nd – Western 3rd – Eastern
HANDBALL- Men 1st – Gt Accra 2nd – Eastern 3rd – Volta
HANDBALL – Women 1st – Gt Accra 2nd – Central 3rd – Volta
TAEKWONDO- Men 1st – Gt Accra 2nd – Ashanti 3rd – Volta
TAEKWONDO- Women 1st – Gt. Accra 2nd – Western 3rd – Central
TENNIS – Women 1st – Central 2nd – Gt Accra 3rd – Ashanti
TENNIS – Men 1st – Eastern 2nd – Gt Accra 3rd – Central
VOLLEYBALL – Women 1st – Gt Accra 2nd – Northern 3rd – Western
VOLLEYBALL – Men 1st – Gt Accra 2nd – Eastern 3rd – Upper East
SOCCER – Women 1st – Northern 2nd – Gt Accra 3rd – Western
BADMINTON -Men 1st – Ashanti 2nd – Upper East 3rd – Eastern
BADMINTON -Women 1st – Upper East 2nd – Ashanti 3rd – Gt Accra
TABLE TENNIS -Men 1st – Eastern 2nd – Ashanti 3rd – Central
TABLE TENNIS -Women 1st – Central 2nd – Eastern 3rd – Gt Accra
NETBALL 1st – Western 2nd – Central 3rd – Gt Accra
PARA-SPORTS
WheelChair Basketball-Men 1st – B/A 2nd – Gt Accra 3rd – Ashanti
ATHLETICS – Women 1st – Northern 2nd – Gt Accra 3rd – Ashanti
ATHLETICS – Male 1st – Gt Accra 2nd – Northern 3rd – Ashanti
OVERALL 1st – Gt Accra 2nd – Central 3rd – Ashanti