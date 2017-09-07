GRA management denies allegations of impropriety in staff transfer

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-07

Ghana Revenue Authority <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504747833_984_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has denied allegations of impropriety and unilateral decisions levelled against it in the transfer of staff of the Customs Division of the Authority.

A statement signed by Kwasi Bobie-Ansah, Acting Assistant Commissioner Communication & Public Affairs Department, on behalf of the Commissioner-General, said the transfers of staff of the Customs Division were done in accordance with GRA laid down processes and procedures.

“GRA Management wishes to make it clear that similar transfers have been done for both the Domestic Tax Revenue (DTRD) and Support Services Divisions (SSD) without any hitches or constraints whatsoever,” it said.

The statement said ‘the management of GRA believes in team work and therefore no member of the team takes unilateral decisions on staff matters.’

The statement urged staff to make use of internal mechanisms available for resolving staff grievances on such issues including staff movements or transfers.