Govt not ready with resources for Free SHS which starts in 5 days

Government has said it is still putting resources together to ensure its flagship, the Free Senior High School programme, is implemented smoothly with 5 days to start.

According to government, it is doing everything possible to ensure that resources including food required to ensure the programme kicks off unhindered is available to all schools before Monday.

The umbrella body of heads of Senior High Schools, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) had earlier expressed concerns over delayed release of funds to prepare for the commencement of the 2017/2018 academic year on Monday September 11.

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum in an interview with Joy FM, said the Ministry is feverishly working on ensuring the needed resources get the schools as planned; adding that his outfit is confident things will go as planned.

“We’re here working to ensure that they get all the resources they need for schools to reopen. We’re working with Buffer Stock which is a government agency under the Ministry of Agriculture to provide food to all the schools so that rice and other foods can be delivered to every single school so that no child goes hungry. So we’re doing everything possible to ensure that resources go to them. We know that there are some perishable items that they buy and they need the money and the money will go to them. We’ve made arrangement to ensure that everything they need is provided.”

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum added “We’ve talked to CHASS but I know the penchant is for people to go on air and talk rather than call you and say what is going on? We’ll continue to engage them; we’ve given them all the guidelines as to funds that will come to them, and funds that will not come to them.”