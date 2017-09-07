Go to court if you’ve a case – Gov’t dares NDC MPs

Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called the NDC Minority’s bluff over the red flags raised in the recent GH₵10,459,500 ADB Bank loan approved by Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to MacDan Shipping Company Limited to finance a contract it has secured from Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said NDC Minority’s allegations smacked of cheap politics insisting they can go to court, if they have a case of some wrongdoing against government in that contract.

“The point is this; this is part of the NDC’s normal playbook to score cheap political points. We’ll not be distracted by this grand scheme. In any case I can count not less than 5 Press conferences held by the NDC MPs this year alone but in all these they’ve not succeeded in proving their case in their numerous rantings and the attacks on government.As usual this thing will die down soon, and I bet you by next week you can be sure you won’t hear anything about this issue” he told host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM Wednesday.

The NDC MPs have said the approval of the said loan, violates best corporate governance practice and the laws governing such transaction.

That notwithstanding, they argue the loan approval occurred at a time when the ADB had no Board in place, a situation, the NDC MPs noted, is a clear usurpation of authority by the Finance Minister.

The contract, for which authorization of the ADB loan was approved by the Minister for Finance, according to them originated from the COCOBOD and did not go through competitive tendering process.

This means that the said contract to MacDan Shipping Company Limited was awarded using the sole sourcing procurement process.

“Was the contract awarded through a competitive tendering procurement process? If this was done, the value of the contract (GH₵10.46million) would dictate that it goes through the Central Tender Review Committee. As at the time the contract was awarded, the Central Review Tender Committee was not in place. Using the competitive tendering procurement process without recourse to this critical government entity would also constitute a violation of the procurement process,” the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu noted when addressing the media in Accra on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, over their concerns.

But Deputy Information Minister has dismissed minority’s claims of procurement infractions and the alleged usurpation of authority of some other government institutions by the finance Minister.

“This is a contract to clear some goods at the port by COCOBOD. It is not something which requires a competitive tendering process. They have their pool of clearing agents who deal with that on routine basis and not a case of sole sourcing. They have an allocation mechanism that they use and is not one clearing agent that they use all the time.” he noted.