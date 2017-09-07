Free SHS: CHASS casts doubt over payment deadline

The Free SHS policy is expected to commence at the start of the 2017/2018 academic year <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504776091_975_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has cast doubt over the Friday deadline given by the government for the release of funds for the Free SHS policy.

This comes after the government failed to honour a promise to release money to Heads of Schools two weeks to the reopening of schools. Schools reopen in 5 days’ time, and the sponsorship package is yet to be released.

The delay has worsened the uncertainty over the programme.

On Wednesday, September 6 government promised that the accounts of Senior High Schools will be credited by Friday.

General Secretary of CHASS Samuel Gyebi-Yeboah told Starr News it is unclear how long the 20 percent they expect to receive will last.

“Your money will come to you. We have no reason to keep your money. We are making every effort….and we will not ask you to come for your cheques…we will send it to your banks. So don’t worry the money will hit your accounts,” deputy minister of Education Dr. Yaw Adu-Twum said Wednesday.

