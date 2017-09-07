Free SHS: Chaos at CSSPS centre as deadline expires today

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Chaos has engulfed the Computer Selection Placement system Center in Accra as angry parents have thronged the premises to secure last-minute placement for their wards before the process ends today.

Significant anomalies have placed the system since it started forcing a second extension in the deadline this year.

But angry parents who stormed the offices of the CSSPS said they are losing confidence in the promises being made by the governments.

An angry parent told Starr News’ Daniel Nii Lartey who is stationed at the premises that “ we are being frustrated too much. We can’t take it again. If they can’t pick the kids, they should let us take our children to private schools”.

Zigah told Starr News the poor manner in which the computer placement is being handled will deny many students from enjoying the Free SHS program by government.

“My advice is that they should allow people to get their various schools of choice now, then they plan well and start the scholarship next academic year because with this mess a lot of people are going to be denied, the confusion has already been created so in the midst of the confusion it is better to tell the truth than keep on telling lies.

“And at the end of the day, the truth will come out that it has not been well implemented. For me, I like the free SHS but the way things are going a lot of people are going to be denied free SHS because they cannot get access for placement. You would think this is a means to cut of some people from accessing the program because of the funding challenge, which I have spoken about in the past”.

Meanwhile, an Educationist, Samuel Zigah, has advised the Education Ministry to suspend the computerized system in order to curb the nightmare prospective students are facing.