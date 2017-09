FIFA orders replay of South Africa-Senegal match after referee Lamptey ban

Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life by FIFA



The Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ordered a replay of the qualification match between South Africa and Senegal held on 12 November 2016.

This decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee, Jospeh Lamptey, for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal .

Committees. The match will be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

As stated in the FIFA World Cup regulations, this decision shall come into effect immediately but shall be subject to confirmation by the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions at its next meeting, scheduled for 14 September.

