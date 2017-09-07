Deadline for SHS placement extended to midnight Thursday

The Ministry of Education has announced a further extension of the deadline for placement of the BECE candidates in the various senior high schools in the country.

A statement released by the Ministry and signed by the Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said:”Following the release of the Computerized Schools Selection Placement System(CSSPS) outcome on 31st August 2017, we have received reports from some parents and guardians over difficulty in accessing the website provided for completing the placement process”

The statement further said they’ve liaised with the National Information Technology Agency(NITA) to resolve the challenges faced by prospective SHS students, parents and guardians in relation to the completion of the placement process.

A deadline for candidates to check their results and placement online is due to expire today Tuesday, August 5, 2017, however the Ministry said it has further extended the deadline to midnight on Thursday August 7, 2017 following reports that many candidates have still not been able to access their results and placement.

Below is the full statement