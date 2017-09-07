Countryman Songo debunks Asamoah Gyan ‘jama leader’ reports, claims account was fake

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-07

Host of Adom TV’s ‘Fire for Fire’ show Patrick Osei Agyemang has refuted reports that he took a scathing attack on Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan in a Facebook post.

Osei Agyemang, who is popular known in sports circles as ‘Countryman Songo’ was reported to have aim a veiled swipe at Ghana’s all-time leading scorer Gyan on his Facebook wall following the Black Stars 5-1 victory over the Red Devils of Congo in Brazzaville last Tuesday.

The controversial sport journalist, however, debunks calling Asamoah Gyan a “jama leader”, claims account was fake.

In one of the posts Gyan was described as a “jama leader” with his quality being questioned as well. donates GHc450 from ‘susu’ savings to support needy students In another post the Black Stars captain, and his deputy Andre were labeled as “incompetent” members on the squad.

In a post on his real Facebook wall with the name Patrick Osei Agyemang, the presenter said he “completely dissociates” himself from anything that has been written about Gyan.

“Please help me report this fake account. I would like to inform all my cherished fans and viewers of Adom TV`s ‘Fire for Fire’ not to accept any request, like or comment on any issues on this Facebook account. It is a fake account. I completely disassociate myself from this and everything that goes on here on this page.”

Gyan did not feature in the match due to a groin injury he suffered in the 1-1 stalemate against the same country in the first encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Friday.