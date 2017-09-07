Compensate Weija Dam victims – Chief appeals to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

There is growing lamentation among 24 landowners who lost their livelihoods due to the construction of the Weija Dam several years ago.

According to them, the persistent delay in the payment of their compensation by various governments continues to affect their families.

Since 1977 when their lands were taken away from them by the government through the ministry of water resources works and housing to pave way for the construction of the dam, they are yet to receive any compensation.

Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, who is leading the crusade for the payment of the compensation at a well attended press conference in Accra yesterday said that their livelihoods have seriously been affected by the takeover of their farm lands by government since they depended solely on their lands for a living.

According to him, the victims found it deeply worrying that after 40 years, successive governments have still not kept faith with them.

In this regard, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to impress on the relevant state institutions to pay them their compensation.

He noted that although four of the victims had already received their compensations, the remaining 24 were yet to receive theirs even though victims of the recently built Bui Dam have received their compensations.

“…so victims of Weija Dam also want to know why successive governments have failed to pay them their compensations since 1977 when the Dam was built. This is unfair because they feel helpless and frustrated,” he noted.

Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, therefore, appealed to the government of President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the right compensations are paid to the affected land owners.