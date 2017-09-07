Carlos Ahenkora’s suspension to be reversed

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-07

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), has indicated it will as a matter of urgency convene a meeting to reverse the suspension of the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahinkorah less than 24hrs after taking the disciplinary action.

The Legislator was on Wednesday handed a six months suspension by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

This website understands the sanction followed his confrontations with the Metropolitan Engineer who was supervising a demolition exercise within his constituency.

The Engineer had been tasked to pull down some structures within his enclave but reports say he allegedly went and attacked the Engineer and prevented the workers as well from carrying out the operations.

The TMA at a meeting Wednesday found the conduct of Hon. Carlos Ahinkorah who’s also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry who had apparently also refused to appear before the assembly when he’d been invited, as an affront and inappropriate consequently suspended him.

But speaking to Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Thursday, the Public Relations Officer of TMA, Frank Asante stated that the Assembly after suspending the MP has realized that he did not deliberately snub them, but he was at the time they expected him locked in a meeting with the Chief of Staff.

“The leadership of the Assembly has had to reconvene and look at the way forward in this matter. The Presiding member has shown commitment that he’ll recall members to re-look at how best the suspension can be reversed. The Mayor who was absent at the time of handing the suspension has also assured that he’ll ensure there’s peace between the General Assembly and the MP. We cannot afford to lose our MP for good 6 months, we need him at Assembly meetings.”