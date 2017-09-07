Barnsley coach praises Yiadom | Sports News 2017-09-07

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom is delighted to still have Ghana defender Andy Yiadom in his fold following a near move away from Oakwell Stadium during the transfer window.

The want-away fullback was on the wishlist of Premier League sides Swansea City and Huddersfield Town, going as far as completing a medical in anticipation of a move to the latter.

After the proposed switch to the Terriers fell through, the Swans, who had earlier bids turned down, made a last-gap approach on transfer deadline day but it still fell short of winning their target.

“We don’t need to re-integrate Yids [Yiadom] as he was always in the squad, all he’s doing is getting over his injury,” Heckingbottom told his club’s official website.

“It did look like he would be going again on transfer deadline day but nothing happened in time.

“Speaking to Yids, he’s just relieved this is all over and he can focus solely on his football again now and recovery.

“It’s never down to the player if they go, it’s up to the club if they accept the money and terms.

“Twice it was deemed that we had got the deal we wanted, and twice it hasn’t come off so it was unsettling for him but he’s just glad the window is shut now and he can focus on getting fit.

“I’m delighted he’s still here, he was one of our best players last season and he’s only making the squad stronger.”

Yiadom, who has been out of Barnsley’s set-up since his Huddersfield medical, has made two appearances for the Tykes this season, adding to his 32 league outings last campaign.

He was in action as the Tykes succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Bristol City in the Championship opener, before seeing another full-time action in a 4-3 win over Morecambe in the League Cup.

The English-born joined Barnsley from Barnet in summer last year, having also played for Braintree Town and Hayes &Yeading FC.