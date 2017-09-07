Amend mining law – Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang has called for an amendment of the mining law for the benefit of the country.

According to her, the 10% mining revenue given to the government by the various mining companies in the country is not enough and should be increased.

Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang, however, advocated a 50 percent government share of the mining revenue to support development in mining communities.

She made the disclosure when the CEO of Ghana chamber of mines, Sulemana None paid an unexpected courtesy call on her at the regional coordinating council.

The two discussed several issues bothering on mining and it’s impact on mining communities and centered on Obuase AngloGold and Asanko Gold mines.

Issues of disparity in compensation payment to mining communities for the destruction of farmlands and cocoa by mining companies featured prominently in the discussion.

The Hon. Deputy Minister called for a relook at certain mining laws that makes the country lose revenue, as the visit heralded a regional press conference by the Chamber of mines in the region.