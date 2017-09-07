Africa must device programmes to enrich citizens – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia,Vice President <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504783289_742_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Finance ministers from the seven countries participating in the G-20 Compact with Africa initiative, as well as guest ministers from other African countries, on Wednesday, 6 September 2017 met in Accra to address critical roles they can play in the economic transformation of their various countries.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in his opening address, charged participants to device programmes that will enhance livelihoods of their citizens.

Dr Bawumia, who shared pictures of the event on Facebook, said Ghana has used the programme as an opportunity to refocus attention on areas where investment is badly needed.

