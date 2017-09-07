Adom-Otchere’s ‘howls’ unfortunate – GII

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) Linda Ofori Kwafo has described as unfortunate reactions to a statement issued by civil society organizations rebuking the GJA over attempts to gag investigative journalists.

In the statement; the GII, the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, Citizens Movement against Corruption, Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability described GJA’s admonition as “sinister.”

Despite admitting the GJA’s statement was apt, the coalition believed that the timing was wrong.

But in an editorial, Tuesday on his show — Good Evening Ghana — Mr. Adom Otchere slammed the coalition for criticizing the GJA’s statement.



In a 41-minute long TV monologue, the senior Broadcast Journalist among other things launched scathing attacks on Multimedia’s Manasseh Azure Awuni over his recent publications on Jospong Group of Companies.

However, in reactions to Mr. Adom Otchere’s vituperations, the Executive Director of the GII said, “We work with journalists and we depend on their work. And for Paul [Adom Otchere] to use his platform to make such statements is very unfortunate.”

“We are very disappointed in Paul Adom Otchere. We know what we are about and it is insulting for Paul to sound that way,” she added.