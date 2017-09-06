WIMBIZ breaks new frontiers in Africa; Holds international conference in Accra

Business News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigeria-based non-profit organisation advancing the cause of women, will hold its maiden international conference at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra on Thursday September 14th, 2017.

Themed ‘Breaking New Frontiers’, the one-day conference will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions focused on growing female leadership in business and careers within the private and public sectors in Africa, with influential Nigerian and Ghanaian women billed to attend.

Conference speakers include accomplished women in management, business and public service such as Mrs Samira Bawumia, Wife of the Vice President of Ghana, Mrs Ibukun Awosika (Chairman Board of Directors, First Bank Nigeria Plc), Mrs. Mansa Nettey (CEO/MD, Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana), Ruka Sanusi, Founder Alldens Lane, Ghana and Dr. Ama Andah, Medical Director, Brainwave Consult Ltd.Ghana. Others include Dr. Omobola Johnson (Honorary Chairperson, Global Alliance for Affordable Internet) among others.

Clarifying the choice of Ghana as its destination for the maiden international conference, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Chairperson of the Executive Council, WIMBIZ stated “After 16 years of inspiring and empowering women in Nigeria, it was expedient to extend the impact of WIMBIZ to other African women outside the shores of Nigeria.

Given the increasing participation of Ghanaian speakers and delegates at our flagship Annual Conference and the widening opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries, Ghana was an excellent choice in this respect”.

African women are courageous, defying limitations and breaking new boundaries in the face of the various challenges confronting them. In spite of the progress made however, the percentage of females in leadership within the private and public sector is still very low, whilst female owned businesses remain small and unstructured.

Given Africa’s emergence as a frontier market and centre of attraction for global economic growth, its women must position themselves to harness the opportunities that lie ahead. Thus, the conference will examine these and many more issues, leaving participants energised, emboldened and focused on making a difference in the economic growth across the continent.

Through the ‘Breaking New Frontiers’ Conference, which is presented in partnership with Unilever Ghana, WIMBIZ is poised to consolidate on its network of ambitious women within the continent who support one another on the road to conquering the challenges that limit them, ensuring they attain the leadership positions that secure their place in Africa’s bright future.

About WIMBIZ

WIMBIZ is a Nigerian non-profit organization formed in 2001 by 14 individuals (13 women and 1 man) who identified a serious issue concerning women in the workplace and in business, particularly in the areas of leadership capacity building and avenues for networking for growth.

Our vision is “to be the catalyst that elevates the status and influence of women and their contribution to nation building”.

Our mission is to inspire and empower women to attain leadership positions in business, management and public service.