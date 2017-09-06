We’ll sue gov’t over revocation of mining leases – Exton Cubic Grp.

Local Mining firm, Exton Cubic Group Ltd, has expressed worry about the revocation of the company’s prospecting license by the government.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu on Monday asked the local mining firm to discontinue the prospecting for bauxite in Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region following the revocation of its license to mine at Kyekyewere, Mpasaso and Kyirayaso enclave .

According to him,the company’s three mining leases are invalid and therefore bars them from operating in the Tano Offin Forest Reserve.

The Minister had earlier said Exton had the requisite mining license to prospect for Bauxite at the Tano Offin Forest Reserve.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Exton Cubic Group Limited, Sammy Gyamfi in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said the company is working to seek appropriate redress over the matter soon.

“…In the coming days, we will delve into the details of the two letters and we will demonstrate to you that the facts and complaints contained in those government letters are totally false. The claims are totally untenable.

“We will take the appropriate legal steps to seek redress… These are technical and legal issues which our lawyers will go through.

He added: “We ask our supporters to remain calm. There is no cause for alarm. We have not done anything untoward. We are pursuing our objective of ensuring that Nyinahen Bauxite is exploited for the benefit of Ghanaians.”