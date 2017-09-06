Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-06

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017
2017-09-06
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Ken Offori-Atta at it again? As minority chases minister over GH10M ADB loan
Akuffo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt and thieves; A-Plus must provide proof
Reported cases of undiplomatic conduct; Akuffo-Addo dumps Mahama
Addo Kuffuor vindicated, CHASS disappointed
Free SHS KAPUT over non-availability of funds
ECOBANK GH sacks 181 staff members
President should question Ken Ofori-Atta, Afriyie Akoto on McDan’s GHC10M ADB loan and COCOBOD contract – Minority
Scandal at EC – More rot exposed
Soldiers on rampage at Sowutuom
Delta Force docket for AG
REGSEC initiates move to resolve Dagbon conflict
Stop advertising on walkways-AMA warns
NDC cadres blast Occupy Ghana boss over attacks on Rawlings
Dying patients take drips into ‘trotro’ as taxis, commercial vehicles turn ambulances in Eastern region
Feeding grants ready for disbursements in three Northern regions – Registrar
TMA to charge Carlos for attempt
John Boadu gives roadmap for review of NPP constitution
Exton Cubic threatens gov’t with court action
AGI launches private dialogue in Accra
Deadline for SHS placement extended