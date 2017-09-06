Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-06

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Ken Offori-Atta at it again? As minority chases minister over GH10M ADB loan

Akuffo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt and thieves; A-Plus must provide proof

Reported cases of undiplomatic conduct; Akuffo-Addo dumps Mahama

Addo Kuffuor vindicated, CHASS disappointed

Free SHS KAPUT over non-availability of funds

ECOBANK GH sacks 181 staff members

President should question Ken Ofori-Atta, Afriyie Akoto on McDan’s GHC10M ADB loan and COCOBOD contract – Minority

Scandal at EC – More rot exposed

Soldiers on rampage at Sowutuom

Delta Force docket for AG

REGSEC initiates move to resolve Dagbon conflict

Stop advertising on walkways-AMA warns

NDC cadres blast Occupy Ghana boss over attacks on Rawlings

Dying patients take drips into ‘trotro’ as taxis, commercial vehicles turn ambulances in Eastern region

Feeding grants ready for disbursements in three Northern regions – Registrar

TMA to charge Carlos for attempt

John Boadu gives roadmap for review of NPP constitution

Exton Cubic threatens gov’t with court action

AGI launches private dialogue in Accra

Deadline for SHS placement extended