Technical Uni Grads to hit the streets today

The 2015/2016 batch of Graduates from the country’s Technical Universities will today hit the streets of the capital-Accra to protest against government’s failure to institute the governing councils of the various Technical Universities.

They claimed the non-existent of the Councils has affected their graduations and issuance of their certificates from the various institutions.

President of the 2015/2016 Batch of Graduates from the Technical Universities, Alfred Brown Kumah told Journalists: “We cannot apply for jobs because we don’t have certificates. We cannot apply for admission to upgrade ourselves in terms of education, because even our transcript because of lack of the Governing Council, they’ve written on our transcript provisional, which means it has not been certified. And these institutions that we’ve applying to further our education don’t want to accept a provisional transcript.”

Scores of the protesters will converge at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and march towards the Farrisco Traffic Light, through to the old Accra Hearts of Oak park, where they’ll be presenting their petition to the Minister or the Representative of the Minister