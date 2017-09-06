Teachers demand payment of suspended August salaries

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-06

Christian Addae-Poku, President of NAGRAT <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504713910_851_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), is demanding that the government immediately resolves all anomalies preventing the payments of the August salaries to four thousand of its members.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department suspended the salaries of about seven thousand workers in the public sector because their heads of department failed to validate them as workers in their respective institutions.

Those affected according to the Controller, includes public sector workers who failed to validate their payroll through the Electronic Salary Payment Voucher (ESPV) system, those with irregular or no bank account details, those with wrong SSNIT numbers, as well as employees not captured on the biometric registration system at the Ministry of Finance.

Sixty percent of the affected workers are known to be teachers.

But speaking to the media on the subject matter, President of NAGRAT, Christian Addae Poku, said they must not be made to suffer for the inefficiencies of government.

“From now in the next two weeks, they will start the payroll run again and when they start, it is difficult to make any changes. So within the shortest possible time, they have to engage the Ghana Education Service (GES) to resolve the issue fully because the teachers cannot continue to work for two months without pay. That will not be permissible. We expect that the Controller and Finance Ministry engage on this,” he said.