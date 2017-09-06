Take substance of Adom Otchere’s criticism – Former EC consultant tells Manasseh

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-06

Ace Journalist and author Manasseh Azure <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504681553_764_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A former communications consultant at the Electoral Commission, James Kofi Afedo has advised ace journalist Manasseh Awuni to take in good faith criticisms by colleague broadcaster, Paul Adom Otchere.

Manasseh came under attack from the Good Evening Ghana show host for a Facebook update on his wall.

The post which read “Why is Paul Adom Otchere sending the GJA press statement to media houses? I know his closeness with Jospong, but not the GJA!” irritated the show host who dedicated close to 40 minutes of his show time hauling criticisms and attack at Manasseh.

Paul Adom Otchere described the post by the award winning journalist as “exposing your cerebral weaknesses and limitations” and suggested that he the Facebook update showed a lack of content analysis ability.

Expressing his thoughts via his Facebook page, James Afedo disclosed that In truth, “Paul Adom-otchere actually spoke my mind and I largely agree with him.”

“In my opinion, Paul was absolutely on point about the standard, ethics and quality of work as an investigative journalist.”

He encouraged Manasseh to take the positives from this and not react to any form of personal attacks or emotions that may have characterised the editorial of Paul Adom Otchere.

“I know you have a very humble and sweet spirit. Please ignore the personal bits of Paul’s criticisms and take the substance from it as a challenge for you to get better at your craft.

And I beg you, I know you probably have already finished your epistle in response. But please, if possible, do not publish it. But if you must, please rewrite it”

Read the full statement below

MY THOUGHTS ON PAUL ADOM OTCHIRE’S EMOTIVE EDITORIAL ON MANASSEH AZURE AWINE

I have deliberately decided to stay away from commenting on my friend and brother Manasseh Azure Awuni’s style of journalism for a very long time. The truth is I do not agree with his style. This is not just because I am into crisis communications and reputation management, but I believe most of his claims would not stand up to legal scrutiny in court and I often get worried that Multimedia would permit itself to be exposed so dangerously like that.

However, unfortunately, it seems his victim’s lawyers are also not doing a good job at protecting their client’s reputation. Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyeman is a great example in dealing gargantually with such matters and winning hefty fines from the court. Jospong and Agambire’s lawyers could have done much much better than they have done so far.

In truth, Paul Adom-otchere actually spoke my mind and I largely agree with him. My only reservations about his rant tonight were that he was overly emotional. Secondly, I believe his refusal to mention Manasseh by his name was unprofessional. Addressing the young man as ‘Opana’ and probably suffering from “cerebral weakness” appears way below the belt.

I also did not quite get the reference to Manasseh finding a wife with the Bible reference.

Finally, I think it was too heavy on self-adulation. He could have done the Editorial without that. He also forgot that you (Manasseh) were also a one time Journalist of the Year prior to joining Multimedia. But he could be pardoned for that.

Otherwise, in my opinion, Paul was absolutely on point about the standard, ethics and quality of work as an investigative journalist. He made me miss my BBC Editorial Guidelines Book.

I also do not find anything wrong with the caution issued by the GJA President. It was in my respectful view a good advice and caution for journalists to up their game and protect themselves and their media houses by reporting fairly, objectively, and in a balanced manner.

But my brother Manaseh, despite your bravado behind the microphone, I know you have a very humble and sweet spirit. Please ignore the personal bits of Paul’s criticisms and take the substance from it as a challenge for you to get better at your craft.

And I beg you, I know you probably have already finished your epistle in response. But please, if possible, do not publish it. But if you must, please rewrite it, and ensure follow the wise counsel of my Senior and your lawyer Samson Anyenini to the letter????