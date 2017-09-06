Suspected motor bike thieves nearly lynched at Dzorwulu

The incident caused massive traffic at Dzorwulu junction <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504672018_722_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The timely intervention of some police officers on duty at Dzorwulu junction on the N1 Highway saved two suspected thieves from being lynched by angry residents.

The suspects who are said to be Nigerians were subjected to sever beatings by hawkers in the area and were almost burnt but for the intervention of the police who arrived in time to save them.

The incident caused traffic as the angry hawkers flexed their muscles on the suspects in the middle of the road with various threatening objects they could lay their hands on.

The suspects, who were both wearing black jackets and a pair of trousers and had dreadlocks were said to have allegedly snatched a motor bike in Ashaiman on Tuesday afternoon and sped off to Accra by using the Tema-Accra motorway.

The owner of the motorbike reportedly used another motorbike and pursued them.

An eyewitness who spoke to Oman News said the suspects who were riding the stolen motorbike upon reaching the Dzorwulu traffic lights intersection attempted to make a detour into Dzorwulu because the lights was showing red.

He said unfortunately for them they were knocked by an incoming vehicle from Lapaz.

The suspects then took to their heels, but the owner raised an alarm leading to their arrest.

