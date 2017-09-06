Students still stranded over difficulties in accessing placement portal

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

As of press time yesterday reports that reached Today indicated that many prospective Senior High School students were still stranded and not able to access their chosen schools on the self placement portal.

The development, Today learnt, followed difficulties in accessing the online portal for electronic selection of their schools despite students being placed by the Computer Schools Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Today gathered that even though the CSSPS placed the prospective students in their schools, they were still left out off the initial placement exercise, which situation was frustrating for both the students and their parents.

Today was unable to tell the exact number of students affected, but it appeared to be widespread as this paper continued to receive calls from all the ten regions of the country.

Some distressed parents who accompanied their wards to internet cafes registered their displeasure against the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service for letting their wards go through what they described as “hell.”

Although the MoE last Monday assured parents of government’s commitment to put in place measures for the smooth placement of the candidates, the distraught parents were not convinced

Speaking in an interview with Today yesterday a parent, Frank Ampong, whose son passed the BECE with flying colours, said that his son was not placed in any of the four schools he selected but was placed in a school without a boarding facility in the Central Region.

He said as someone who resides in Accra, his son chose all four schools in Accra and wondered why someone who obtained aggregate 7 could not get any of the four schools he originally selected.

Another parent, Ama Adu-Asante, pleaded for an extension of the placement exercise.

This request when granted, she said, will address challenges faced by students who have been affected.

A JHS graduate, Sarah Ketu, a resident of Darkuman, Accra, who called into the office of Today lamented that all her efforts to have access to the online portal to undergo the process have proved futile.