StarTimes still committed to building 10 Astro turfs in Ghana- PRO reiterates

StarTimes Ghana are still committed to building ten Astro turfs in the country as they agreed with the Ghana Football Association, according to spokesperson Eli Kondoh.

StarTimes acquired the rights to telecast the Ghana Premier League last year and will pay $17,950,000 for the deal, provide ten artificial pitches and a fully equipped modern OB van to the GFA over the next ten years.

Many advocates of the Ghana league casted doubts about the deal and quizzed why the project to build the artificial pitches has not commenced.

“StarTimes has a deal with the FA to build ten Astro turfs within the ten years of our contract but we are not going to build all at a go,” Eli Kondoh expatiated to Primenewsghana. “The FA is supposed to select venues across the country for the project and in our last meeting with them, they promised to give us a venue soon to begin the first project.”

