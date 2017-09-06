Social media appalled by Adom Otchere’s rants on Good Evening Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Following Paul Adom Otchere’s address to ace Journalist Manasseh Azure on his show, Good Evening Ghana, many social commentators have waded into the discourse with varying views.

In what was supposed to be an editorial as part of the prime-time show, Paul Adom Otchere reacted to some comments by Manasseh posted on his Facebook wall in a manner many have described as emotive.

Manasseh Azure in a Facebook post asked why the Good Evening Ghana host would share press statements of GJA to media houses adding that he was aware of how close Mr. Adom Otchere is to Jospong Group of Companies and not the GJA.

“Why is Paul Adom Otchere sending the GJA press statement to media houses? I know his closeness with Jospong, but not the GJA!” Manasseh’s post read.

Adom Otchere who looked obviously infuriated by the post debunked the assertion that he has no relationship with the GJA, clarifying that he is a member of the association though not in good standing and also a 2001 GJA award winner.

He also rebuked Manasseh and his form of investigative journalism indicating that it lacked ‘quality’ and wasn’t ‘intellectual’.

Manasseh Azure who is a senior journalist at Multimedia Group Limited has embarked on a series on investigative assignments involving Jospong Group of companies leading to the revelation of some alleged ‘dubious’ contracts.

Last week, JoyNews reported that a contract awarded by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2016, for the procurement of one million waste bins and disposable bin liners has been inflated by at least 130 million Ghana Cedis.

In a separate report this week, JoyNews investigations have revealed, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development single-sourced a 98-million-cedi spraying contract to eleven companies belonging to the Jospong Group of Companies in 2015.

However, in his editorial, Adom Otchere lashed out at Manasseh describing his work as a ‘smear campaign’ against local business owner and entrepreneur, Joseph Siaw who he believes should rather be celebrated.

