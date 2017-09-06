SDA pastor rallies support for Ghana’s leaders

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: newsghana.com.gh

2017-09-05

Three new societies were planted during the period he superintended the Nobewam SDA Church <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504669500_569_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaians have been asked to pray for their elected leaders and to give strong support to them to help them to succeed.

Pastor Fredrick Nnubeng, Konongo District Head of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, said they should show good understanding and accept to stand with them every step of the way to implement their development vision.

He said it should not be lost on anybody that leaders needed the backing and cooperation of those they were leading to achieve whatever goals they set, to make things better.

He was speaking at a send-off ceremony held for Pastor Kwarteng Amaniampong, who is on transfer from the Nobewam SDA Church in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality, to Kuntenase in the Bosomtwe District.

He encouraged everybody to find space to contribute towards the transformation of the society.

Pastor Nnubeng reminded Christians to help provide the right leadership to raise the moral threshold.

He added that they lived by their faith to become a positive influence on other people in their communities.

They should be hard-working, honest, modest and humble – epitomize everything that was noble and dignified.

He eulogized the out-going pastor for his admirable leadership qualities, which brought significant growth to the Nobewam church under his watch.

Three new societies were planted during the period he superintended the Nobewam SDA Church.

Pastor Amaniampong thanked the congregation for the cooperation and rallied them to continue to work together to spread the gospel and bring salvation to more people.