Sarkodie reveals date for ‘The Highest’ album signing

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: livefmghana.com

2017-09-06

Micheal Owusu Addo (Sarkodie) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504733424_739_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In about two days, Sarkodie’s fifth studio album ‘The Highest‘ will officially be released.

On Sunday, September 10, an album signing session will be held at the West Hills Mall between 2 and 6pm for fans and music lovers.

The 18-track album features collaborations with Suli Breaks, Jesse Jagz, JaySo, Worlasi, Koredo Bello, Joey B, Victoria Kimani, and Runtown.

Sarkodie claims his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi) influenced his creativity and content on the album: “… even though she doesn’t understand a word of what I say, I had to be very self-conscious of what I say.”

Micheal Owusu Addo (Sarkodie) and Paul Nuamah Donkor (JaySo) are the Executive Producers for the album, which will be released on September 8, 2017.

A tour in Ghana, Europe and the United States to promote the album is in the works.

The album will be marketed worldwide by Sony Music UK.