Polytechnics, Technical Universities get Governing Boards on Friday

2017-09-06

Polytechnic and Technical Universities wil have their governing councils inaugurated by government on Friday September 8, 2017.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Pre Tertiary Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

He said the inauguration will be a joint one and will take place at the University Village at Legon.

“I just want you to know that plans have been made already before today, we have scheduled the inauguration of the boards of polytechnics at the University Village at Legon.”

“So on Friday, you can all come there to witness the inauguration of the boards of all technical universities,” Dr Adutwum told former students of various polytechnics and technical universities who completed their studies in 2016, but are yet to graduate.

The students had marched on the streets of Accra to demand for a governing board to be constituted In order for their schools to organize their graduation.

The tenure of office of members of the governing councils of the various institutions had expired and government was yet to constitute new ones.

As a result, the university authorities have explained they cannot constitute a convocation without a functioning governing council.