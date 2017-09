Host of Metro TV’s current affairs programme ‘Good Evening Ghana’, Paul Adom Otchere flared up during his live show following a Facebook post by Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Manesseh has accused Adom Otchere of being in bed with the Jospong Group.

He wrote, “Why is Paul Adom Otchere sending GJA Press statement to media houses? I know of his closeness with Jospong but not GJA!”.

