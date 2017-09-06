Odike warns NDC to stop criticizing government

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai aka ‘Odike,’ has sternly warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to tone down their criticisms of the current Akufo-Addo administration in their own interest.

He observed that the largest opposition political party in the country seemed to have adopted a weird strategy of always criticizing the laudable policies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government without assessing their benefits.

According to Odike, the citizenry would become fed up with the NDC’s criticisms, adding that this would affect the campaign of the party during the 2020 polls.

He stated emphatically that President Akufo-Addo’s young administration is on the right track to effectively developing the country.

“The NDC should learn to give credit to the government when it is due.”

Odike said, “Nana Akufo-Addo has done well ever since he assumed the highest office of the land early this year, the NPP government has started rolling out several new programmes, which eventually help improve the lives of the people.

According to the UPP leader, who is a businessman, the ‘One District, One Factory’ policy, introduced by the NPP government, has the potential of boosting existing businesses to create new jobs.

Free SHS

Odike noted that the NPP government’s ‘free SHS’ programme, which will become operational next week, would lessen the plight of parents and guardians.

“With the introduction of the free SHS programme, monies that parents and guardians would have spent on their children’s education, can now be used for other projects. This policy will therefore bring money into your pockets,” he said on Nhyira FM.

Odike stated that the free SHS policy is one of the best things since independence, entreating the populace not to criticize the programme but rather ensure its success.”

There would be setbacks in the implementation of the free SHS programme since it is a new policy. We should not criticize the programme, but provide the needed support.