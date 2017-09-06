National Identification System to be re-launched, September 15

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

2017-09-05

The National Identification System (NIS) will be re-launched on September 15, 2017.

Consequently, the National Identification Authority (NIA) is engaging key stakeholders to brief them on the status of the authority, seek concerns of stakeholders and solicit support for the exercise.

This disclosure is contained in an invitation letter inviting journalists to attend a press soiree at 4:30 pm today as part of the stakeholder consultations and signed by Prince Martin Peprah, Director of Human Resource at NIA.

The national identification exercise, which started in 2008, experienced some interruptions and came to a halt in 2014.

However, the letter explained that the authority has thoroughly reviewed the challenges encountered in the past and has put appropriate measures in place to avoid such occurrences and ensure that the programme achieves optimum success.

The measures include an upgrade of the 2D barcode card to smartcard (dual interface), data collection from age zero (0) card issuance from age zero (0) and existing 2D barcode cards to be issued to age zero (0) to 14.

The NIA said the system is designed to facilitate data sharing among user agencies, and the smartcard has tactile impression features.