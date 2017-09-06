Minority’s attitude a deliberate ‘pattern’ to make ‘noise’ – Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-06

play videoMP for the Ofoase-Ayirebi , Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504725061_361_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Deputy Information Minister and Member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency has asked Ghanaians not to pay attention to the minority in Parliament because they are ‘deliberately’ trying to destroy the works of the Finance Minister.

The minority led by its leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu at a press conference, Tuesday, questioned government’s approval of a credit facility of GHC 10,459,500 from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) for McDan Shipping Company.

They believe the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, usurped the authority and functions of the ADB’s Board of Directors to award the credit facility.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa-Kayi in an interview on Wednesday’s edition of ‘Kokrokoo’, Kojo Oppong–Nkrumah said the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) intentionally brings up various issues just to create attention.

“It’s a pattern; they are deliberately doing this . . . It’s just a strategy they are using; they bring up one issue, talk about it; leave it and go for another one . . . we should not politicise every issue. The minority should stop destroying the works of the Finance Minister,” he said.