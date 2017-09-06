Methodist Church gives recognition to Joe Ghartey’s nobleness

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: newsghana.com.gh

2017-09-05

Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister of Railways Development <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504668239_47_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church has honoured Mr Joe Ghartey, the Minister of Railways Development, for his contribution towards the development of the Western Region.

He was also honoured for his resolve to work to ensure that the Railways sector bounces back to live.

Right Reverend John Harvey Ewusi, the Bishop of Sekondi, said the Railway served as a source of employment for many households, especially farmers, who usually transported their produce through the rail systems, adding; “The announcement of Mr Ghartey as the Minister, therefore, came as a great relief”.

He said the coaches of the railways always carried more goods than trucks and other vehicles and that reviving the sector was key to the socio-economic development of the Region and the country as a whole.

“Our son has been given a huge task and we know he can do it with God on his side…this thanksgiving service is, therefore, to encourage and urge him on to achieve this God-given mandate,” the Bishop said.

Mr Ghartey said currently, designs for the Kojokrom to Ango rail-lines had been finalised and construction would soon begin.

He said the rail-line in the Tarkwa Municipality had been awarded and is under construction. He, therefore, called for discipline among the citizenry and the need to commit to duty, eschew bad practices and do their best to help develop Ghana.

Mr Ghartey said the Government, on its part, was doing its best through policy interventions such as the Free Senior High School, One District, One Factory, and One Constituency, One Million to bring relief, restore hope and transform the socio-economic lifestyle of the Ghanaian.

“The NPP Government is ensuring lots of restructuring of the current system for better economic transformation and development in a congenial atmosphere,” he added.

Mr Gharty thanked the Church for the honour done him and said the thanksgiving coincided with his 25th wedding anniversary adding; “God is, indeed, watching us”.

He said nothing was impossible for the Almighty God and that once the clergy and the whole Western Region and Ghana were in favour of the railways resuscitation, it would surely work out well to accelerate development.