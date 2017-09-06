Late Major Mahama was a good Soldier – Otumfour

The Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II has described late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama as a good Soldier for not killing anyone even though he was armed when he was attacked by residents of Denkyira Obuasi.

The late Major Mahama who served with the 5 Infantry Battalion at Burma Camp but was on National assignment at Denkira Obuasi was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on the May 29, 2017 on suspicion that he was an armed robber during a jogging exercise.



Speaking when the family on late Mahama paid courtesy call on the Asantehene at his Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Otumfour Osei Tutu advised the family of the late soldier to give everything to God as He does things according to His will.

“Ghanaians were saddened by the untimely death of late Major Mahama because when the incidents happened, I didn’t think Ghana had an answer to that and we were asking whether Ghanaians can behave as such. We take consolation in the Lord that he gave him to us and He is taking him back not under those circumstances but we don’t know why it happened that way” he said.



Otumfour Osei Tutu II vowed to support the family of late soldier in terms of their needs.



He pledged GH¢50,000 to the fund setup by government to support the education of the children of Major Maxwell Mahama.