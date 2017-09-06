Koku Anyidoho elected Vice Chair of Council of Africa Political Parties

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-06

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504732892_989_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Koku Anyidoho has been elected represent Ghana as Vice Chairman of the Council of Africa Political Parties (CAPP) for a four-year term.

The, Council Of African Political Parties (CAPP), chose Mr. Anyidoho as one of the five Vice Chairpersons; with the other four also serving as Chairpersons of the,East Africa, North Africa, Central Africa, and the South Africa Sub Regions.

The election was held at CAPP’s 3rd General Assembly meeting in Khartoum, Sudan between 19-20 August, 2017.

Mr. Anyidoho is also to chair the West African Sub Region CAPP.

Nigeria’s Dr. Mrs. Hajia Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who is from the ruling All People’s Congress (APC), was elected as the new Chairperson of CAPP to also serve a four-year term.

Dr. Mrs. Tijjani Aliyu, beat the incumbent Chairman, Mr. Davis Mwilla, who is the current General Secretary of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Party in Zambia.

Prior to his election as a Vice Chairman of the Council and also the Chairman for West Africa, Koku Anyidoho, was elected to serve on both the Executive Committee and Standing Committee of the Council.

Member countries present at the General Assembly meeting, included; host nation Sudan, Ghana, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Niger, South Sudan, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Chad, Djibouti, Malawi, Mozambique, Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and the Comoros.

The Council Of African Political Parties, which was founded in 2009, to form an umbrella Body for the two major political parties in all democratic African countries, has its permanent Secretariat in Khartoum, and is run by the General Secretary, Dr. Al Nafie Al Nafie, a Sudanese national who retained his position unopposed.

As part of the NDC’s delegation, was the National Youth Organiser, comrade Siidi Abubackar Musa, who is a member of the General Assembly of CAPP.

Meanwhile, the Ghana High Commission in Windhoek, Namibia, played host to a delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that participated in the just-ended African – European Party Dialogue Of Socialists And Democrats, which took place in Namibia’s capital city between the 4th and 5th of September, 2017.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Namibia, Her Excellency Elizabeth Forgor, was present to receive the NDC delegation made up of Koku Anyidoho, NDC Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Operations, and Dr. William Kofi Ahadzie, Director of Research, and Acting Rector of the NDC’s ideological school.

In line with established accepted protocol norms, the NDC delegation informed the Ghana High Commission of its presence in Namibia, and the High Commissioner reciprocated the gesture by accepting a visit to the High Commission from the NDC delegation.