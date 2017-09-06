Journalists descend on Paul Adom Otchere for attacking Manasseh

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom Otchere has come under a barrage of attacks from members of the inky fraternity of his attacks on investigative Journalist with the Multimedia Group, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The Broadcast Journalist on his show on Tuesday, devoted part of his programme to attack the journalist and to also defend Jospong Group of Companies following ongoing exposé of alleged scandals involving the company.

His rants followed a facebook comment by Manasseh Azure questioning his locus in distributing press releases authored by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to media houses wondering when he became close to the association.

“Why is Paul Adom Otchere sending the GJA press statement to media houses? I know his closeness with Jospong, but not the GJA!” Manasseh’s post read.

But a livid Adom Otchere on his show said: “I’m a member of the GJA and you are asking that you don’t know my closeness with the GJA? What’s the meaning of that? What kind of desperation is that? This is contradiction in terms. This is what happens when people are motivated in the wrong way to deal with matters that they should be dealing in the public interest with a very level head… Please revise your notes. I am a member of GJA and I canvass for the position of what had been articulated in the GJA statement.”

“When you write things like that, you expose your cerebral weaknesses and limitations. Don’t write things like that.

“I want to tell you Mr. Man, that this brand that you’re carrying, it is a very important brand and so don’t debase it…. And put statements like this on your Facebook page that are contradictory in terms, that some form one SSS person can look at and say what but what is he writing about? Mr. Adom Otchere quizzed.

“…journalism is not about catching people and hiding recorders. It’s about taking the document and exposing the intellectual capital”.