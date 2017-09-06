ITLOS to settle maritime border dispute on September 23

The two countries are seeking a resolution over the dispute at the International Tribunal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504731091_758_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) is to deliver its ruling on the Ghana Ivory Coast border dispute on the 23rd of September 2017.

The two countries are seeking a resolution over the dispute at the International Tribunal after Ivory Coast accused Ghana of using the development of its oil industry to annex a part of its territory which does not belong to it.

Ghana opted for the arbitration processes at the ITLOS after several talks with Ivory Coast over the matter failed.

Ivory Coast requested the ITLOS to direct Ghana to suspend oil exploration in the disputed maritime area until a substantive ruling is given.

The court in April 2015, ordered Ghana to suspend all new drilling in the disputed area.

The moratorium prevented Tullow from drilling additional 13 wells, Tullow drilled 11 wells in Ghana’s first oil field.

