ITLOS to deliver judgement on Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire maritime dispute on Sept 23

Business News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

Source: gbcghana.com

2017-09-06

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) will on September 23, 2017 deliver its judgemnet in the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The two countries have laid claim to the disputed boundary in the Atlantic Ocean and are both calling on the Special Chamber to find in their favour.

Cote d’Ivoire is praying the tribunal to declare that Ghana had moved into its maritime boundary but Ghana, on the other hand, led by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Ms. Gloria Afua Akuffo, has requested the tribunal to reject Cote d’Ivoire’s claims and maintain the status quo which had been respected by both countries for more than four decades.

A statement, dated September 6, 2017 and issued on the website of the ITLOS said: “the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, constituted to deal with the Dispute concerning delimitation of the maritime boundary between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire in the Atlantic Ocean (Ghana/Côte d’Ivoire),will deliver its Judgment at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017.

“The Judgment will be read by Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber,” the Statement said.

Below Is The Full Details of ITLOS’s Press Statement:

DISPUTE CONCERNING DELIMITATION OF THE MARITIME BOUNDARY BETWEEN GHANA AND CÔTE D’IVOIRE

JUDGMENT TO BE DELIVERED AT 11 A.M. ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2017

History of the proceedings

The history of the proceedings may be found in Press Releases 222, 224, 225, 228, 229 and 256, available on the case page of the Tribunal’s website.

Attending the reading of the Judgment

The Judgment will be read at a public sitting. Members of the diplomatic and consular corps wishing to attend the reading are requested to contact the Tribunal’s Protocol Office. Members of the general public are requested to register with the Press Office. Members of the press are requested to submit the accreditation form to the Press Office.

The reading of the Judgment will be broadcast live on the website. The text of the Judgment will be made available on the website of the Tribunal shortly after its delivery and a recorded webcast of the reading will be made available under Webcast Archives after the close of the sitting.