‘I have not been compromised’ – Paul Adom Otchere replies critics

The host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere has launched a spirited defense against criticisms that he has been “compromised”.

The Broadcast Journalist dedicated part of his programme on his Show to attack investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni and to also defend Jospong Group of Companies following an on-going exposé of alleged scandals involving the company.

His outbursts followed a Facebook comment by Manasseh, questioning him for distributing press releases authored by the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Affail Monney to media houses.

Many, including the executive director of the media foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah took to social media to criticize Paul.

Mr. Braimah, for example, wrote, “Is this what good evening Ghana has become? Why is Paul doing this? ooo no.”

Others suggested that Mr. Adom-Otchere had been compromised as he seemed to be defending the Jospong group despite concerns about its questionable contracts.

But speaking with Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah on 3FM’s Midday news, Paul asked, “how can I be compromised and how have I been compromised?”

The Good Evening Ghana host added, “We have looked at all of social media and the support is more. It is looking like a 62 % support. We have done a data analysis of what happened so we are cool with it.”

Manasseh Azure Awuni is yet to react to the verbal attacks. But some of his colleague journalists, have, through Facebook advised him not to respond.