Gyan ruled out for three weeks after medical examinations

2017-09-06

The Black Stars captain has revealed that he will be out of action for the next two to three weeks following a groin injury he picked against Congo in the first leg of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers last week.

According to the Ghana captain of the Stars, he will miss his club’s fixtures until the end of September.

The 31-year-old travelled with the team to Brazzaville for the return encounter, as the Black Stars ran riot, thrashing Congo 5-1 to pick their first victory in the qualifiers.

“After the first game we went for a scan and there was a bit stretch in the muscle, so it will take two to three weeks to heal because that’s what the medical team said,” Gyan told Ghana FA Communication Team.

“So I have to go back to my club [this week] and start treatment and make sure I come back strongly because I’ve started a challenge and I have to make sure I get back as soon as possible.

“I felt the team needed my support and being the captain I had to just show my solidarity behind them that’s why I joined them [to Brazzavile]. I’ve served this nation for a long time and I think the new players needed my support so I had to speak with my club although they wanted me back but they gave me the opportunity to join the team,” he added.

Although, Ghana were without some major players including the Ayew brothers and John Boye, they defeated Congo with ease and Gyan was full of praise of their performance.

“I will like to thank the whole playing body for their performance. It wasn’t easy after the terrible week following the draw at home in Kumasi and everybody was so disappointed with our performance. But I think what the players showed today is one of the best performance I have seen in recent times.

“We kept our composure and everybody was more focused on the game and it was a different game altogether so personally, I’m very happy although I didn’t play.

“I had to push the players up with my support to everybody and at the end of the day we won. I will like to thank everybody, the staff, those who were behind the team throughout these struggles. Personally, I’m very happy for this win and the new players,” he said.