Government to inaugurate polytechnics, universities boards on friday

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-05

Government has announced that boards and governing councils of all polytechnics and technical universities would be inaugurated on Friday September 8, 2017.

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of pre-tertiary, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum who made this known said the inauguration would be jointly done at the University Village at Legon.

“I just want you to know that plans have been made already before today, we have scheduled the inauguration of the boards of polytechnics at the University Village at Legon.”

“So on Friday, you can all come there to witness the inauguration of the boards of all technical universities,” Dr Adutwum told former students of various polytechnics and technical universities who completed their studies in 2016, but are yet to graduate.

The students had marched through the principal streets of Accra on Tuesday morning to mount pressure on government to constitute new governing councils for their various institutions so as to enable the authorities organise a graduation ceremony and present them with their certificates.

The tenure of office of members of the governing councils of the various institutions had expired and government was yet to constitute new ones.

As a result, the university authorities have explained they cannot constitute a convocation without a functioning governing council.

The students argued that they have just completed their national service and still do not have their certificates to enable them go look for jobs.