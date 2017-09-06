Government accuses Minority of deliberate plot to create negative sentiments

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Deputy Information Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504717133_650_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The government has cited the Minority MPs for conscious, systematic efforts designed to create negative publicity for especially the Finance Minister.

According to Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the National Democratic Congress Members Parliament in a series of news conferences, have consistently levelled unsubstantiated allegations against Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

But Member for Bolga East Constituency in the Upper East Region said they are worried about “how the Minister of Finance is systematically positioning himself and having a stranglehold on the financial market to engage in the kind of things that will collapse the confidence of the financial market.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments