Give credit when it is due – Odike tells NDC

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai has told the opposition the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party to learn to give credit to the ruling government when it’s due.

His comment comes on the heels of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticisms of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Free SHS policy which is expected to start on September 11th, 2017.

The Free Senior High School will reduce the burdens of parents and guardians when it kicks- start next week.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has developed a new way of always chastising the good policies of the ruling government without examining their gains

Moreover, he said that the Ghanaian populace would become irritated by their criticisms stating that it would have a toll on them during the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2020.

“The NDC should learn to give credit to the government when it is due.” he said.

According to him, “Nana Akufo-Addo has done well ever since he assumed the highest office of the land early this year, the NPP government has started rolling out several new programmes, which eventually help improve the lives of the people.”

