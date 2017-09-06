Ghana Immigration Service is not recruiting – Michael Amoako-Attah

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2017

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it has not embarked on any recruitment exercise for the year 2017.

A statement issued by the Service and copied to www.ghanaweb.com stated categorically that it had also not engaged the services of any persons to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf, and that the Service was not selling recruitment forms, neither had it taken any decision to recruit new staff yet.

The statement indicated that the GIS had received information that certain miscreants were spreading contrary information, with the motive of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“The GIS wishes to bring to the attention of the general public that it has not embarked on any recruitment exercise neither has it engaged the services of any persons to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf as being purported in sections of the media”, the statement said.

The statement signed by DSI Michael Amoako-Attah further warned the public to ignore any such advertisement in the media and are further cautioned not to fall prey to such scums.

Read the full statement below:

The attention of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been drawn to a purported recruitment exercise which has gone viral on the social media.

Consequently, the general public is hereby informed that any recruitment exercise to be conducted by the Service will be duly advertised in the national dailies and also on the official website of the Service.

Signed

DSI Michael Amoako-Attah

Head Of Public Affairs