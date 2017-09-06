Funny Face and his ex-wife are a disgrace to their families – Lutterodt

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-05

The counselor criticized the divorced couple for their ‘immature’ display

Counselor Lutterodt has labelled Ghanaian comedian cum actor, Funny Face and his ex-wife as a disgrace to their families.

In an interview on Kofi TV, monitored by www.ghanaweb.com, the controversial marriage counselor criticized the divorced couple for their ‘immature’ display following their separation.

“The truth of the matter is whether what both of them are saying is true or not, they are a disgrace to the family they belong to”, he stated.

He advised that elderly people related to them should ‘call them to book’.

He also added that the issue of sexual stamina, which is rumoured to have been brought up by Funny Face’s ex-wife, was uncalled for. He believed that Funny Face’s ex-wife might have cheated on him because of his poor sexual performance, and blamed the divorce on the comedian.

“What the lady is saying is that, Funny Face can last for two minutes. So is it true that she cheated on Funny Face because she wanted someone who can last more than two minutes in bed? And Funny Face, knowing that he can last for only two minutes, why did he go in for a woman who has such huge buttocks?”, he enquired.

Counselor Lutterodt argued that it was not a sinful act for Funny Face’s ex-wife to have cheated on him since she was considering her sexual satisfaction as well.